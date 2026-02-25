KSOU financial, administrative lapses: One-Man Panel visits again, intensifies probe

February 25, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Karnataka High Court Judge Justice B.A. Patil, who heads the One-Man Committee probing alleged irregularities at the city-based Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) during the tenure of its previous Registrar, visited the Varsity campus at Muktagangothri on Hunsur Road this morning to continue his investigation.

Today’s visit marks Justice Patil’s second visit to KSOU in connection with the probe, following his earlier visit on Feb. 18.

The panel was constituted following a complaint by whistle-blower Dr. H.K. Jagadish Babu, a faculty member in the Department of Public Administration and the Secretary of the KSOU Permanent Teachers Association (KSOUPTA), to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is also the Chancellor of all State-run Universities.

Justice Patil is scheduled to examine concerned staff, record statements and collect documents related to five specific charges.

These include: Appointment of temporary teaching and non-teaching staff beyond sanctioned strength and changes in designation, opening of allegedly unnecessary regional centres and appointment of temporary Directors, creation of posts without approval from the State Government and the Board of Management.

In addition to the above, he will probe the permission granted to open private study centres and a payment of Rs. 1.71 crore to Virtual Education Trust, New Delhi. The committee has been directed to submit its report within a month.

Background

Alleging corruption and bribery by the former Registrar, KSOU staff had staged a demonstration last year seeking a thorough investigation. The issue was also raised in the State Assembly.

Subsequently, the State Government constituted a One-Man Commission headed by Prof. S.R. Niranjana, former Vice-Chancellor of Gulbarga University and currently Vice-Chairperson of the Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC), to inquire into the allegations.

In his report, Prof. Niranjana observed that the charges appeared prima facie true. Based on the report submitted to the Government, the Governor constituted a One-Man Fact-Finding Committee headed by Justice B.A. Patil on Jan. 30.