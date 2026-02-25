Flood Fears in Yadavagiri

February 25, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Residents of Yadavagiri have raised serious concerns over the safety of the Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW) High-Level Reservoir at Yadavagiri after two recent overflows that flooded parts of the locality.

Fearing a repeat of the incident, they have urged the authorities of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to take immediate corrective steps and strengthen monitoring at the facility.

The issue came to the fore when water from the reservoir inundated roads, houses and even a hotel in Yadavagiri and along Paramahamsa Road, throwing normal life out of gear.

While officials initially attributed the incident to a damaged pipe, they later admitted at the ‘Janaspandana’ public grievance meeting, held under the leadership of the Regional Commissioner, that the on-duty staff had fallen asleep and failed to shut the gate valve in time. They also acknowledged that a valve-related issue needs to be rectified.

Though termed “human error” by authorities, residents criticised the absence of technological safeguards. They noted that many cities use automated systems that stop water inflow once tanks reach full capacity and questioned why such systems have not been installed here when crores of rupees are being collected as water tax.

The water supply facility at Yadavagiri, despite being a restricted zone, lacks security, proper fencing and a compound wall, making it vulnerable to unauthorised entry.

Five lakh litres capacity but no safety!

The water reservoir built on the highest point in Yadavagiri has five tanks, each with a capacity of one lakh litres. Two are currently under repair, while the remaining three supply drinking water to nearly 30 percent of Mysuru city.

Despite being a restricted facility, the premises lack proper fencing and a compound wall, making it vulnerable to unauthorised entry.

Residents, along with the Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) and the Yadavagiri Residents’ Association, have questioned the safety of the drinking water stored there. They have demanded the construction of a compound wall, deployment of security personnel and installation of CCTV cameras.

Fear of contamination!

Concerns have also been raised about accountability in case of contamination. “If miscreants were to tamper with the tanks, who will take responsibility?” residents ask. MGP Working President S.K. Dinesh, who is also the Convener of Yadavagiri Residents’ Association, has warned that negligence could have serious consequences and called for urgent intervention.

Residents have also flagged the presence of pigeons nesting all along the open water tank windows and their dropping contaminating the water. They have urged the authorities to restrict animal access and install protective mesh over ventilation openings to prevent such risks.

Demand for regular maintenance

They also called for periodic cleaning of the tanks. Just as households clean their overhead tanks and sumps, the Vani Vilas Water Supply Board should ensure systematic cleaning and maintenance of these public reservoirs, they said, stressing that safe drinking water must remain a top priority.

‘Tender in process’ is always the excuse

Despite repeated appeals, no concrete steps have been taken to secure the Yadavagiri drinking water reservoir. Four separate public grievance meetings, written representations seeking security measures were submitted to Regional Commissioner Nitesh Patil. Every time we ask for action, we are told that a tender has been issued and is in process. This has become a routine response. There is no sense of urgency. If nothing moves within a week, residents may have to pool funds and take up the work ourselves.

—Bhamy V. Shenoy, Founder-President of Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP)

Security cannot be ignored

Lack of security at such a vital installation is deeply worrying, especially at a time when threats to public infrastructure cannot be ruled out.

For the past five years, we have been demanding basic protection for the reservoir. Even today, anyone can walk in from either side. There are no gates, no fencing and no security personnel. This is unacceptable as the reservoir supplies drinking water to lakhs of people.

—S.K. Dinesh, Working President of MGP and Convener of Yadavagiri Residents’ Association