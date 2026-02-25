Proposed stadium on KSIC Filature Factory land: Prathap Simha vows to block stadium plans

February 25, 2026

‘Livelihood at stake, let’s see who builds it’

T. Narasipur: Former MP Prathap Simha has declared that he will not allow a sports complex or a stadium to be constructed on the historic Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) Filature Factory in T. Narasipur, established by Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. “Let’s see who comes to construct it,” he challenged the Government.

Accompanied by BJP leaders and party workers yesterday, Simha inspected the five-acre land parcel that has been acquired and handed over to the Sericulture Department.

Targeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he alleged that despite being in power for several years, the CM had failed to attract industries to the district or introduce meaningful welfare schemes for workers. “Such a person has no moral right to build a sports complex inside a factory established by Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar,” Simha said.

Demand exceeds supply

He noted that demand for silk sarees currently exceeds supply, with customers reportedly waiting for tokens. The unit produces high-quality silk yarn used in premium sarees. Constructing a sports complex within the premises, he warned, would disrupt operations and could eventually lead to the factory’s closure.

“I am a sports lover and not against sports complexes. During my tenure as MP, I identified land on the outskirts of Mysuru for an international-level stadium, secured funding and ensured feasibility. But building one inside a silk factory is unacceptable,” he said, urging the State Government to withdraw its decision.

Not fit for gully cricket

Simha also questioned the suitability of the selected site. “You can’t even play gully cricket there. Where will you pitch the wicket and bowl?” he asked, terming the proposal impractical.

He accused the Government of attempting to jeopardise the livelihood of workers at the KSIC, which he described as an institution that has supported families across communities.

Alleging that no new major industries had been brought to the region, he criticised the Government for spending Rs 5.5 crore to promote Mysore Sandal Soap abroad while, according to him, threatening local jobs.

Referring to Siddaramaiah’s modest background, Simha said, workers striving to educate their children deserved protection and security. He added that BJP leaders such as B.Y. Vijayendra and R. Ashoka had spoken about taking Mysore Silk to global markets and termed any move affecting silk workers’ livelihoods as condemnable.

Assurance to KSIC staff

Vowing to resist the project, Simha said, “On behalf of the employees, I challenge the Government. Let’s see who comes here to build a sports complex. If the Sericulture Department begins work under Police protection, one phone call is enough. I will reach here from Mysuru within 30 minutes with supporters.”

He maintained that his opposition was not for publicity but to safeguard the institution founded during the Mysore Kingdom. Calling on workers to rise above party, caste and religious lines, he urged them to unite to protect the factory and their livelihoods.

Expressing confidence that the BJP would return to power in 2028, Simha said, he would revisit the issue then and transform the unit into a “new brand factory.” Until then, he appealed to workers to remain united and courageous.

Several leaders and dignitaries were present at the event, including BJP District Vice-President R. Arjun, Senior Advocate S. Arunkumar, leader Totadappa Basavaraju, Senior Surgeon Dr. M. Revanna, Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha President C.M. Prakash and Director Kumar.

Workers’ demands must be fulfilled: MP

Mysore Silk sarees are among the most sought-after products and are often worn by politicians, dignitaries and officials and citizens. In this context, constructing a sports complex adjacent to the factory that supplies silk yarn for these sarees is inappropriate. The workers’ protest has already drawn the attention of the State Government.

I have written to the Chief Minister urging that the factory be preserved and that improved facilities be provided for the workers. I am hopeful that the Government will respond positively and extend the necessary support. The struggle should continue until the proposal to build the sports complex is withdrawn. The legitimate demands of the working class must be fulfilled. Our support will always remain with you. —Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, MP, Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency