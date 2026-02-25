High-level meeting to decide stadium plan fate

February 25, 2026

T. Narasipur: Amid protests over the proposed construction of a stadium within the KSIC Filature Factory premises at T. Narasipur, civil works related to the project have reportedly been kept in abeyance pending a high-level meeting between the Departments of Sericulture and Youth Empowerment & Sports.

KSIC Managing Director Zehera Naseem met Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikant Reddy on Monday to discuss the issue.

Sources said, Nirmiti Kendra, which had been assigned the task of constructing a boundary wall for the proposed stadium, has been orally instructed to suspend the work for now.

The transfer of five acres from the 13-acre factory premises, cleared by the KSIC Board of Directors, to Department of Youth Affairs & Sports (DYES) for the stadium project was announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the 2025-2026 State Budget.