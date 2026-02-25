Rain lashes city

February 25, 2026

IMD predicts rains till Mar. 1 in Mysuru, Kodagu, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts

Mysore/Mysuru: Moderate to heavy rains lashed across the city last night dipping temperature a bit.

With sun shining brightly resulting in rising summer temperatures yesterday, it was sure that rains may lash city in the evening or night. Accordingly, rains lashed across the city from 11.30 pm for more than three hours bringing down the temperature.

Following rains, prominent Circles in the heart of the city such as K.R. Circle, Chamaraja Circle, Hardinge Circle and many roads were flooded. As it rained close to midnight, those going to night shifts and those returning to their homes after completing their shifts in factories and other companies suffered a bit to go to their work place and to their houses. Also, rain water entered a few houses in low-lying areas resulting in the residents facing problems.

Meanwhile, a press note from the Weather Station at Organic Farming Research Station in Naganahalli stated that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rains in Mysuru, Kodagu, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts till Mar. 1.