avant bkg hospitals achieve rare cardiac milestone in 97-year-old patient

News

February 25, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: avant bkg hospitals, Mysuru, achieved a remarkable milestone in advanced cardiac care by successfully performing Rotablation, angioplasty and deployment of two coronary stents in a 97-year-old patient with a heart attack (Acute Anterior Wall Myocardial Infarction) recently.

The complex high-risk cardiac intervention was carried out by Dr. J. Rajagopal, Chief Interventional Cardiologist, at avant bkg hospitals.

Despite the patient’s advanced age and critical presentation, the procedure was successfully done and the patient showed excellent recovery and discharged.

This achievement highlights avant bkg hospitals’ commitment to delivering advanced, evidence-based cardiac interventions with precision, safety and compassion — irrespective of age.

Dr. T.N. Balakrishna Gowda, Managing Director of avant bkg hospitals, said, “This milestone reflects the strength of  our clinical leadership, infrastructure and teamwork. Successfully managing such a complex cardiac emergency in a 97-year-old patient demonstrates our unwavering commitment to patient-centric, high-quality healthcare. I congratulate Dr. Rajagopal and the entire cardiology team for this outstanding achievement.”

Dr. J. Rajagopal, who also spoke, said, “Managing acute AWMI in a very elderly patient is always challenging and requires meticulous planning, precision and team coordination. The successful outcome was possible due to timely intervention, advanced cath lab facilities and the dedicated support of our multidisciplinary team. It is rewarding to see the patient recover well.”

