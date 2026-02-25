Rs. 98 lakh lost in fake ‘rice pulling’ scam

February 25, 2026

Case transferred to CCB as fraud has inter-State links

Mysore/Mysuru: In yet another instance of the infamous ‘rice pulling’ scam reported in several parts of the country over the years, a man was allegedly duped of Rs. 98 lakh after being promised crores of rupees from the sale of a so-called mystical object.

The victim, Jagadish, a flower decoration professional from Madikeri, has filed a complaint against Shivakumar and Madhu of Mysuru, Iqbal of Bengaluru, Rafeeq of Mangaluru and Hamja Pilyalal of Chennai.

According to the complaint, Jagadish was acquainted with Iqbal, who introduced him to Shivakumar and Madhu. The duo allegedly claimed that they possessed a rare ‘rice pulling’ article.

It is an object fraudsters typically describe as having magnetic or supernatural properties capable of attracting rice grains and fetching astronomical sums in the international market.

They later told Jagadish that a Chennai-based company was willing to purchase the article, but funds were required to facilitate the deal. He was assured that once the sale was completed, the proceeds running into crores of rupees would be shared among them. Believing their claims, Jagadish agreed to invest money. The accused reportedly introduced him to Hamja Pilyalal at a private hotel in the city to further convince him of the deal’s authenticity. Over a period of time, Jagadish paid a total of Rs. 98 lakh.

However, no buyer came to buy the ‘magical article’ and no transaction took place from the Chennai company as assured. Suspecting foul play, Jagadish approached the Nazarbad Police Station and lodged a complaint.

The City Police Commissioner has handed over the case to the City Crime Branch as the fraud has inter-State ramifications.

What is ‘rice pulling’ fraud?

The ‘rice pulling’ fraud is an elaborate scam in which conmen convince unsuspecting victims that certain copper vessels or metallic objects possess mystical powers to attract rice grains when placed near them.

The objects are often claimed to have been struck by lightning or made of rare metals and are said to carry divine blessings. Fraudsters also convince victims that Goddess Lakshmi will shower prosperity on any household possessing such an object.

Fraudsters typically tell victims that these so-called ‘rice pulling articles’ have immense scientific value and can be sold to reputed institutions such as NASA or DRDO for astronomical sums running into crores of rupees. They promise hefty returns or even double the invested amount once the purported sale is completed, thereby persuading people to invest large sums of money. In reality, the scheme is a well-orchestrated act of cheating and a deception designed to exploit superstition.