MCC encroaches footpath!

February 25, 2026

Shed constructed on footpath adjoining Putali Park in Bannimantap for collection of dry waste

Mysore/Mysuru: With the number of vehicles in the city increasing by the day, authorities have the responsibility not only to ensure smooth traffic movement on clean roads but also to maintain clear footpaths for pedestrians.

Ironically, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), which is tasked with removing footpath encroachments, has itself occupied a footpath in the heart of the city, creating difficulties for pedestrians.

A shed has been constructed on the footpath adjoining Putali Park at Bannimantap for the collection of dry waste, leaving little to no space for people to walk.

The structure has been built to collect dry waste from Ward 17 and also includes a resting room for Pourakarmikas. While there is adequate space for pedestrian movement in front of the resting room, no such provision has been made in front of the shed.

Meanwhile, pedestrians using the opposite side of the park are also facing inconvenience due to the absence of proper footpaths.

Residents say the MCC should take immediate steps to ensure safe and adequate space for pedestrian movement.