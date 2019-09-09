Palace Board gears up to participate in Dasara Flower Show

September 9, 2019

Mysuru: The Palace Board has made elaborate arrangements to participate in the Dasara Flower Show to be held at Kuppanna Park here.

A 6ft. tall floral portrait of late Jayachamaraja Wadiyar marking his birth centenary will be the special attraction. The Horticulture wing of Palace Board is nurturing about 5,000 ornamental plants of 35 varieties in pots to be displayed at the Flower Show and also to decorate the dais at the Palace premises for the functions to be held there. The process has begun from May itself under the care of over 30 gardeners.

The ornamental plants to be displayed include Salvia purple, Scarlet, Sunflower, Tithonia, Torenia, Verbena, Zinnia, Phlox, Kochia and Gazania, according to Assistant Horticulture Officer of Palace Board Ramakrishna.