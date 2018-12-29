‘Para motoring cancelled due to technical snag’

Mysuru: Para motoring at Maharaja’s College Grounds, organised by Bangalore Aviation and Sports Enterprise (BASE) and Department of Tourism, has been cancelled due to a technical snag and not due to crash-landing as reported in yesterday’s Star of Mysore.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Kumar of BASE said that during a flying session on Wednesday (Dec.26) one ground staff came in the way of the Paramotor and the landing strip. “There was a technical snag and as safety is important to us, we cancelled the adventure sport,” he said.

“In Bengaluru, we operate Para motoring at Jakkur Airfield that is a restricted area and there are no chances of people entering the landing area. Here in Mysuru while the public was very cooperative, one ground staff came in between the flight and its landing path,” he clarified.

Kumar added that he had already spoken to the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner and Registrar of University of Mysore (under whose jurisdiction Maharaja’s College comes) on the incident and the event has been cancelled.