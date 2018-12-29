‘Para motoring cancelled due to technical snag’
News

‘Para motoring cancelled due to technical snag’

Mysuru: Para motoring at Maharaja’s College Grounds, organised by Bangalore Aviation and Sports Enterprise (BASE) and Department of Tourism, has been cancelled due to a technical snag and not due to crash-landing as reported in yesterday’s Star of Mysore.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Kumar of BASE said that during a flying session on Wednesday (Dec.26) one ground staff came in the way of the Paramotor and the landing strip. “There was a technical snag and as safety is important to us, we cancelled the adventure sport,” he said.

“In Bengaluru, we operate Para motoring at Jakkur Airfield that is a restricted area and there are no chances of people entering the landing area. Here in Mysuru while the public was very cooperative, one ground staff came in between the flight and its landing path,” he clarified.

Kumar added that he had already spoken to the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner and Registrar of University of Mysore (under whose jurisdiction Maharaja’s College comes)  on the incident and the event has been cancelled.

December 29, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching