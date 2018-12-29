Lingambudhi Lake Watch programme tomorrow

Mysuru: The lakes are the living heritage. The life that dwells in and around the lake is remarkable. The fresh air, serene environment and peace that lake offers attracts everybody. The lake environment is home to a variety of flora and fauna.

The bunds, reeds, forest and marshy areas around the lake supports the growth of different plants and provides space for birds, butterflies, spiders, insects and small mammals to live. The web of life that exists in the lake environment is because of the favourable environment that it offers. Lake habitats must be protected and maintained so that its uniqueness is not lost and the life that exists is not disturbed. The lake must be sustained naturally not by converting it into concrete tanks.

In order to make public aware of the biodiversity in the lake and the importance of lake, a “Lake Watch” programme has been organised by Wild Mysuru on Dec.30 at Lingambudhi Lake. The programme starts at 7 am and assembly point is Lingambudhi Lake main entrance.

Shivaprakash will be the resource person. A retired Central government official, he started birding in early 90s before which he was an avid trekker. He is an expert in identifying birds, butterflies and plants.

He has developed a website called Mysore Nature (www.mysorenature.org) which contains vast information about the flora and fauna of Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and other neighbouring districts. He regularly conducts nature walks for the benefit of people who are nature enthusiasts. He also takes initiative to organise winter water bird census to monitor status of lakes and bird movement around Mysuru. He has also prepared Mysuru Bird Atlas (for the first time in India) where the survey of birds is done by interested participants throughout the year for 3 years.

The programme is free for everyone and interested people of all age groups can participate.

For more information contact Mob: 93431-88889.