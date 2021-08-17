Parents, send kids to schools without fear: Minister Somashekar

August 17, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Close on the heels of the State Government’s decision to re-open 9th and 10th standard classes from Aug. 23, Co-operation Minister S.T. Somashekar, who is also the Mysuru and Chamarajanagar District in-Charge for COVID-19 Management, held a meeting here this morning to take stock of preparedness of the District Administration to deal with the safety of children who are attending offline classes from next Monday.

“The Government is with you. We have taken all precautions to ensure the safety of every child who attends the classes personally from Aug. 23. Send your children to schools without any fear. I am always available for any help,” the Minister assured parents while chairing a meeting held at ZP Auditorium.

Barring B. Harshavardhan, BJP MLA from Nanjangud, other MLAs and MLCs who attended the meeting extended their full support to the Government’s decision. The Minister directed DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham to share with media the steps taken by the District Administration as per Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) released by the Government.

Attending offline classes is not mandatory. Only interested students can go to schools with the consent letters of their parents. Of the total 766 schools in the district, 232 are Government schools, 134 aided, 340 unaided and 45 are CBSE schools. As many as 85,125 children are studying in 9th and 10th standards. The children must bring drinking water and lunch from home. In case of not bringing water from home, hot water will be served to them in schools.

Somashekar said that the decision to re-open 9th and 10th classes has been taken after suggestions given by experts. There is no shortage of vaccine. It will be administered to teaching and non-teaching staff who have not taken it yet.

“Situation is slowly limping back to normal in district with less number of Corona positive cases. Case Positivity Rate (CPR) is declining. Nearly, 10,000 tests are conducted daily. Mortality rate is also coming down drastically,” Minister Somashekar added.

Meeting tomorrow

Ramachandraraje Urs, Deputy Director, Department of Public Instructions, said a meeting of Head Masters (HMs), Principals and Block Education Officers (BEO) will be held tomorrow (Aug. 18) to once again review preparedness before allowing the schools to be opened from Aug. 23. Of the total 4,365 teachers, 3,329 have been vaccinated. The rest will be vaccinated in a special drive to be held soon.

Inspection must

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda suggested to the Minister to constitute a Committee consisting of DDPI, BEOs and others concerned over deploying Physical Education teachers for each school to monitor the schools on implementation of safety standards at least a week as precaution. Children were attending offline classes after a gap of one-and-a-half years. Sanitisation of every classroom, social distancing and mask wearing must be strictly enforced by PE teachers.

K.T. Srikantegowda and Maritibbegowda, both JD(S) MLCs, opined that there were no problems since the Government has taken all safety measures in the interest of students, teachers and supporting staff. Besides, the District Minister and the DC are available anytime to their needs. The schools can take help of donors for supplying masks and sanitisers for students attending offline classes.

Prof. R. Shivappa, Registrar, University of Mysore (UoM), said that 221 colleges come under the Varsity limits in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Mandya districts in which there are 1.39 lakh teachers and non-teaching staff. Out of which, 67.89 percent has been vaccinated. As many as 12,307 students have been vaccinated. The colleges were offering both offline and online courses for students. The admission for 1st PU courses will begin from Aug. 23 as they had to implement National Education Policy (NEP) from current academic year.

Srinivas, Deputy Director, Department of Pre-University Education, said that a meeting of Principals of all PU Colleges has been called tomorrow (Aug. 18) in the wake of beginning of admission for first PU from Aug. 23. Almost all PU teachers are vaccinated and those left out will be administered vaccine in the special drive.

Reconsider decision

I don’t know how the State Government took such an important decision of starting 9th and 10th standard classes from Aug. 23 without consulting the stakeholders. As a parent, I will strongly oppose this decision tooth and nail. Will the Government take responsibility if the virus is spread to aged persons from the school-attending children. Experts may give any kind of suggestion but that has to be discussed with teachers, parents and elected representatives. I will urge the Government to take a re-look into the decision in the interest of students”. — B. Harshavardhan, BJP MLA, Nanjangud