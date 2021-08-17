Govt. releases SOP for 9th & 10th classes which starts from Aug. 23

August 17, 2021

Timing fixed; attendance not compulsory

Bengaluru: The State Government has released guidelines in connection with the re-opening of 9th and 10th standard classes from Aug. 23. A separate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been announced to be followed strictly by students, teachers and non-teaching staff.

The high schools are set to reopen from Aug. 23 in districts where the positivity rate is less than 2 percent.

As per the orders issued by the Department, classes 9th and 10th will be held from 10 am to 1.30 pm from Monday to Friday, while it will be held between 10 am and 12.15 pm on Saturday. Class VIII students will be asked to come in the afternoon to get their doubts clarified and for alternative form of learning.

The classes will be held in the morning for half a day in all types of schools. However, the attendance will not be made mandatory for offline classes. Students who choose to come to schools should get a consent letter from parents stating that they have been given permission to attend classes and that they do not have any symptoms of COVID-19.

The SOPs state that students should be divided in batches of 15 or 20 for the offline classes. Either one or two students should be seated on each bench, and there should be sufficient distance between the benches. One teacher needs to be appointed as Nodal Officer in each school to ensure guidelines are followed.

School managements have been told to ensure that social distance is maintained inside the campus. To avoid crowding of students, multiple entry and exit gates should be used. If any child has cough, fever or cold, such students should be made to sit in a separate room and parents have to take their children back home.

Child profile

A child profile should be created to track the academic progress of students. This is to be used if examinations cannot be held due to the COVID-19 situation.

School buses are allowed to ply but social distancing must be maintained. As schools are reopening after a long gap, schools should be cleaned and sanitised. Schools have been advised to take help of local Civic Bodies for cleaning. Besides this, they have been asked to rope in donors to provide students masks and sanitisers. All schools have to identify a doctor in the vicinity, the SOPs say.