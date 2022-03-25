Parks turn into bars after dark

March 25, 2022

MCC says not enough funds to appoint watchmen for over 400 parks

Residents seek more viable option: Well-lit parks with night patrolling

Mysore/Mysuru: At a time when Governments and local bodies are being pressurised to come up with creative solutions to allow people to socialise safely, many parks in Mysuru city have turned into havens for alcohol addicts, drug abusers and anti-social elements.

As complaints on this menace flood the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), the authorities say that the civic body does not have special funds to appoint security guards to man the over 400 public parks spread across all areas.

Many parks and open spaces are becoming drinking dens with ample evidence of alcoholic beverages being consumed by the boozers. The drunken revellers litter the park with empty bottles, cans as also plastic and left over food. Besides, cigarette and marijuana joint buds can be seen all over in such parks and open spaces.

The primary reason for parks turning into safe haven for criminals and drug addicts is the absence of sufficient security guards. The broken walls, multiple entrances and broken or stolen lights add to the lack of security.

Take the park at Rajendranagar in Ward 15 for example. Local resident Issac Rajarathnam told Star of Mysore that the park has become a haven for vandals and drug addicts and the area automatically becomes out of bounds for civilians after 7 pm. Despite many complaints, no action has been taken and the residents surrounding the park live in an atmosphere of fear.

“This park was constructed as a public utility where women and children could walk and senior citizens could relax in the evenings. Unfortunately, all the stone benches have been broken by miscreants,” he said.

“Seniors and women are unable to walk inside the park and we are often heckled by gamblers under the influence of alcohol. We have complained to the Police Station many times and even the area Corporator is not bothered,” he added.

Liquor bottles scattered in the premises of Maharaja PU College.

Fence damaged

Like the Rajendranagar Park, the open space in front of Maharaja PU College in the heart of the city too is in a bad shape with burnt grass, liquor bottles and waste strewn all over. Residents have also complained about a park in Ward 11 Rajivnagar and the park next to Vidyavardhaka College near Vijayanagar Water Tank. There is a bar near the park and many people carry liquor and beer bottles to drink inside the park. For easy entry, they have pried open the metal fence at a couple of places. Here, drinking and gambling sessions go on till late in the night and bottles are left in as-is, where-is condition. Many Police warnings have no effect on them.

The pathetic scenes at Rajendranagar Park.

Public must have civic sense

I have brought this to the notice of the City Police Commissioner and the District Minister many times and unfortunately, the parks of the city are becoming a haven for drunkards. I have even issued notices to the MCC environment engineers and other staff for regular supervision of parks. Even the MCC’s Abhaya teams can join the Police teams in park surveillance. Moreover, the public should understand and they must care about the open spaces. —Sunanda Palanetra, In-charge Mayor

Corporators react

Ward 15 Corporator Pradeep Chandra said that he has received many complaints from the residents of the area regarding alcoholism at Rajendranagar Park. “The MCC does not have separate funds to appoint watchmen to all the over 400 parks in Mysuru. However, the onus is on the public as they must understand that the vacant spaces must be meant for relaxing and not for alcohol consumption and drug abuse.

Former Mayor Ayub Khan regretted that though facilities like gyms have been provided in the parks by the MCC, most of the open spaces are misused. “In addition to the 400 existing parks, there will be many more parks in the city under MCC if the Mysuru Urban Development Authority hands over the layouts developed by it. I suggest the area residents must form local committees to keep a watch over parks,” he said.

Vijayanagar food zone to be shifted

Yes, the park near the Vidyavardhaka College opposite a bar turns into an anti-social-infested area every evening and weekends. They have cut open the chain link fences to enter the park and all night through they indulge in drinking and gambling sessions. I have got many complaints regarding this. I am planning to clean the entire area and shift the Vijayanagar food zone to this park so that there is constant public movement. Lack of public movement and lack of lights have made this park a haven for drunkards. The existing Vijayanagar food zone can be converted into a walking area. —M.U. Subbaiah, Corporator, Ward 20, Vijayanagar