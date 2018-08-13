Parties struggling to pick candidates for MCC polls

Mysuru: With the State Election Commission announcing the MCC polls schedule, the three main political parties are faced with the challenge of selecting the right candidate for the polls.

The election for electing Corporators to 65 Wards of the city will take place on Aug. 31 and the counting of votes will be taken up on Sept. 3. All the three parties — Congress, JD(S) and the BJP — are flooded by applications from prospective candidates, with the nomination to the MCC polls commencing today (Aug.13). The last date for filing of nomination papers is Aug.20.

The JD(S), a partner in the coalition Government, has so far received 86 applications for 65 Wards with 36 in N.R. Assembly segment, 20 in Chamaraja and 30 in Krishnaraja Assembly segments.

The three parties are facing the problem as there are over half a dozen aspirants in every Ward. As the parties still have a week to decide on the candidates, the parties are screening the applications to select the right candidate.