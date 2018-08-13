BJP receives 160 applications for 19 Wards in Chamaraja Assembly segment
Mysuru: With the Chamaraja Assembly Constituency having elected BJP MLA L. Nagendra in the May Assembly polls, there has been a great demand for the party tickets in all the 19 MCC Wards falling under the Constituency.

Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra on Sunday received 160 applications for 19 Wards falling under the Assembly segment.

The applicants included Ward 31 Corporator Girish Prasad, ward 17 Corporator Balasubramanya (Snake Shyam), BJP leaders Somashekar Raju, Shivakumar, Vaneesh, Punith, Harsha and Hema Nandish  among others.

Later, addressing the applicants, Nagendra said that all the applicants cannot be issued tickets and those who miss out on tickets, should work for the party and ensure that the BJP wins a majority of its own in the MCC polls. Stressing on the need for the BJP to win the MCC polls, Nagendra said that the win will boost the morale of party workers. BJP leaders Sriram, Chikkavenkataraju and others were present.

