Regional parties play crucial role in Lok Sabha polls: A.H. Vishwanath

Mysuru: Claiming that regional parties of the country will play a key role in next year’s Lok Sabha polls, State JD(S) President and MLA A.H. Vishwanath has asserted that the JD(S) as a regional party in Karnataka has made an indelible mark in the minds of the people, through its commitment for the welfare of the people.

Addressing a press meet at a private hotel here yesterday, Vishwanath said that he would work towards strengthening the party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, after taking into confidence all leaders.

Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vishwanath said the PM was merely making rhetorics through Doordarshan and AIR through his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, while in reality the NDA Government headed by Modi was a non-performer.

Accusing Modi of having a dictatorial attitude, Vishwanath claimed that many Ministers in the Modi Government were not aware of what was going on, as Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley were kept in the dark about the BJP’s withdrawal to Mehbooba Mufti’s Government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pointing out that several leaders like Arun Shourie who were with the BJP in the past have begun to throw light on Modi’s dictatorial attitude, the State JD(S) Chief said the BJP has no agenda to go before the people as it has no record of ‘Kaam Ki Baat’.

Refusing to comment on tie-up with the Congress for the Urban Local Body (ULB) polls, Vishwanath said his party’s focus now was on winning the ULB polls.

Prajwal Revanna has a good future: Commenting on Minister H.D. Revanna’s son Prajwal Revanna’s entry to politics, Vishwanath said Prajwal was a far-sighted leader who had a vision for development of the State.

Maintaining that Prajwal has a good future in politics, the JD(S) State President said although Prajwal is JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda’s grandson, he is a leader in his own right, who can take the youth along with him. City JD(S) President K.T. Cheluvegowda, District President Narasimhaswamy, former Mayor R. Lingappa were present at the press meet.

The new JD(S) President also said that JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda can match PM Narendra Modi in terms of leadership. Hinting that Devegowda is also a Prime Ministerial candidate of the joint opposition, Vishwanath said that Deve Gowda has the experience to lead the nation.