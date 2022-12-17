Sreenivasa Prasad is king of defection: Vishwanath

December 17, 2022

It’s BJP Vs BJP in Mysuru as MP, MLC squabble in full public view

In November 2019, Adagooru H. Vishwanath filed nomination for the Hunsur by-elections as a BJP candidate after quitting the State JD(S) Chief’s post. He was earlier in Congress and after he joined BJP, he had friends including Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad. But eventually, Vishwanath lost the election and later out of political compulsions, the BJP made him an MLC but the bitterness continued to linger. Much water has flown under the bridge and Vishwanath and Sreenivasa Prasad are now washing dirty linen in public. The war of words has only intensified and both the leaders are becoming fodder for hot political discussion at a time when parties are getting ready to face elections in just a few months.

‘He wants a Cabinet berth for his son-in-law Nanjangud MLA B. Harshavardhan’

Mysore/Mysuru: Terming Chamarajanagar BJP MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad as the ‘king of political nomads,’ BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath, who is at loggerheads with the BJP, wanted to know how many parties Prasad has changed in his over four-decade-old political career.

Addressing a press meet at Pathrakartara Bhavan here on Thursday, Vishwanath, reacting to Prasad’s comments calling him as a ‘political nomad’, said that the MP was making selfish comments while ignoring their long-standing friendship.

Reminding Prasad that as a friend, it was he who first asked him to join the BJP, Vishwanath claimed that Prasad who began his political career from S. Nijalingappa’s Congress, later changed parties joining Janata Party, Congress, Samata Party of George Fernandes, JD(U), JD(S), before returning back to his parent party (Congress) ahead of 2013 Assembly polls.

After being a Minister in the Siddharamaiah headed Congress Government, Prasad again left the Congress to join BJP, he said wondering how Prasad, who has such a long history of political migration, can now call him (Vishwanath) a nomad.

Questioning the rationale behind Prasad’s sudden outbursts, Vishwanath reiterated that it was Prasad who coaxed him to quit the JD(S) and join the BJP over three years ago, when the JD(S)-Congress coalition Government fell apart and the BJP Government came to power. He was deeply pained by Prasad’s comments on him, he added.

Asserting that Prasad was making such comments in order to please the BJP high command and get a Cabinet berth for his (Prasad) son-in-law (Nanjangud MLA B. Harshavardhan), Vishwanath maintained that there was nothing wrong in his recent meeting with top Congress leader and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Referring to rumours on his quitting the BJP, the MLC shot back saying he has never said he would leave BJP and join the Congress. Defending his meeting with Kharge as he was a senior and respected leader, he said that he would inform the media if he were to quit the BJP.

Vishwanath further alleged that State BJP Vice-President B.Y. Vijayendra had offered him money to cross over from the JD(S) to BJP and thus help the BJP to form Government. Pointing out that he has mentioned this in his upcoming book ‘Bombay Days’, he said that the book will be released shortly.