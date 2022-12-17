‘Partitioned Freedom’ book launch and interaction tomorrow

December 17, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Manthana Mysuru has organised book launch, lecture, discussion and interaction with Author and Thinker Ram Madhav from New Delhi of his book ‘Partitioned Freedom’ at Vijnana Bhavan in Manasagangothri campus here on Dec. 18 at 10.30 am. ‘Partitioned Freedom’ explores the untold history of India’s partition in 1947 and the birth of Pakistan.

Profile: Ram Madhav is a politician, social leader, author and thinker. He has served as the National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during 2014-20 and is a Founding-Member of the Governing Council of India Foundation (IF), a New Delhi-based think tank.

Madhav has over 300 publications to his credit. He has authored several books in English and Telugu including ‘The Hindutva Paradigm – Integral Humanism and the Quest for a Non-Western Worldview’, ‘Because India Comes First: Reflections on Nationalism, Identity and Culture’ and ‘Uneasy Neighbours: India and China after 50 years of the war.’

For details of book launch event, call Mob: 99864-93998 or 99161-56490.