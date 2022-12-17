‘Siddaganga Shri’ Award for Dr. C.N. Manjunath
December 17, 2022

Tumakuru: Dr. C.N. Manjunath, Director, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru, has been selected for ‘Siddaganga Shri’ Award presented by Sri Siddaganga Mutt Alumni Association and Well-Wishers Association of the Mutt for the year 2022.

Belagavi’s Athani Motagi Mutt Seer Sri Prabhu Channabasava Swamiji has been selected for ‘Siddaganga Shri’ Award-2021.

The awards will be conferred at the 66th Annual General Body Meeting of the Association on Dec. 18 at the Mutt premises. The award carries a cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh, memento and citation.

‘Siddaganga Shivakumara Shri’ award named after Dr. Sri Shivakumara Swamiji will be conferred on four personalities in the fields of literature, social, education and agriculture. Kalaburagi Hyderabad Karnataka Education Institute President Dr. Bhima Shankar Chandrashekar Bilagundi, litterateur from Mysuru Prof. S. Maleyur Guruswamy, Science and Technology expert Dr. Y.C. Kamala and Agri expert form Raichur Kavitha Mishra will be presented the award which carries a cash prize of Rs. 15,000, citation and memento.

Journalist from Dharwad Ramzan Dargah has been selected for ‘Kayakayogi’ Award while H.G. Eshwaraiah of Tumkur, Tulasiramaiah, Lakshmaiah and R.S. Huchachari of Bengaluru, Channana Gowda of Bellary, Devendra Karanji of Bidar and Mahesh Shastry of Raichur for ‘Sangha Siri’ Award-2022.

