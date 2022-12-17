No power supply on Sunday

Mysore/Mysuru: As Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) will be taking up quarterly maintenance works at Hebbal, Metagalli and Hebbal Industrial Area and Kadakola Power Distribution Centres, there will be no power supply tomorrow (Dec.18) from 10 am to 6 pm in the following areas:
Hebbal Power Distribution Centre: Hebbal and surrounding areas, Kumbarakoppal, Toll Gate, Vani Vilas Layout, Mahadeshwara Layout, Subhash Nagar, Surya Bakery, Vijayanagar Railway Layout, Abhishek Circle, Madegowda Circle, M.G. Koppal, Outer Ring Road, Hampi Circle, KIADB Industrial Housing Layout, L&T factory area and Rane Madras surrounding areas.
Metagalli Power Distribution Centre: Hebbal Industrial Area, Metagalli, Brindavan Layout, Lokanayaka Nagar, Jayadeva Nagar, B.M. Sri Nagar, Hebbal Outer Ring Road, HPCL Gas Plant surroundings, Hebbal 1st, 2nd and 3rd Stages, Subramanya Nagar, Basavanagudi, SBM Bank surroundings, Hebbal Colony, Hebbal Main Road, Lakshmikanta Nagar, Sankranti Circle, Golden Bakery, KIADB Layout, Mayura Circle, Cauvery Circle, Military Quarters, RBI, Vikrant Main Plant, Shivamogga Steels and surrounding areas.
Hebbal Industrial Power Distribution Centre: Koorgalli Industrial area, Excel Public School, Vinyas, surrounding areas of Koorgalli Lake, Gopalan Compound, Wipro, Meritor, Pattabi Enterprises, L&T, Marc Batteries, Chamundi Silks and surrounding areas.
Kadakola Power Distribution Centre-10 am to 5.30 pm: Kadakola Industrial area, Byathahalli, Sindhuvalli, Dadadahalli, Chikkakanya and Doddakanya, Beeregowdanahundi, Makana-hundi, Koodanahalli, Marase, Kochanahalli, K.M. Hundi, B.G. Hundi, K.N. Hundi, Ayarahalli, Kiralu, Doora, Murudagalli, Thaluru, D. Katuru, TVS Factory and surrounding areas, according to a press release from CESC Executive Engineers VV Mohalla and NR Mohalla Divisions.
