Pathetic condition of Zoo Road
Voice of The Reader

April 7, 2025

Sir,

Mysuru Zoo is one of the main attractions for thousands of visitors every day.  Numerous vehicles ply throughout the day in front of the Zoo.

The road leading to Zoo from north side is having numerous potholes. Also, the roads leading towards Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Statue Circle (Hardinge Circle) from Zoo side is more dangerous for motorists, especially two-wheelers.

It is very hard to drive vehicles on these roads mainly after rains. I request the MCC authorities concerned to repair the roads as early as possible before monsoon hits Mysuru.

– G. Sridhar, Mysuru , 22.3.2025

