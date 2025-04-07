Sports Meet for Government Employees concludes

April 7, 2025

Mysuru: The District-level Sports Meet organised for Government employees by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) and Karnataka State Government Employees Association at Chamundi Vihar Stadium concluded yesterday.

Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda distributed medals and certificates to the winners on the occasion. Later, addressing the gathering, he said that sports played a vital role in reducing the stress level and called upon the Government employees to take up sports of their interest to stay both mentally and physically fit.

DYES Assistant Director Bhaskar Nayak, State Government Employees Association District President Dr. C.B. Arun Kumar, Secretary R. Nagaraj, Treasurer K.C. Ravi, State Committee Member D. Malegowda, Working President P. Raghavendra, Hon. President A.C. Manjegowda, Senior Vice-President T.N. Lokesh, Sports Secretary A. Shivaraju, Kiran Kumar and others were present.

Results

100 mts Sprint: 1. Pradeep (Hunsur), 2. Pampapathi (Mysuru), 3. Ganesh (Mysuru).

200 mts Run: 1. H.L. Chandrashekar (Sericulture Department), 2. M.V. Jagadish (Hunsur), 3. Adivappa Udagaddi (BCM Department).

400 mts Run: 1. Srikanth (Forest Department), 2. Pampapathi (Education Department), 3. V. Prajwal.

800 mts Run: 1. K.R. Raghuveer (Periyapatna), 2. K. Shivaraj, 3. Dinesh Kumar (Mysuru).

1,500 mts Run: 1. Nagappa Vatal (Nanjangud), 2. K.R. Raguveer (Periyapatna), 3. K. Shivaraj.