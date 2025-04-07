Sports Meet for Government Employees concludes
Sports

Sports Meet for Government Employees concludes

April 7, 2025

Mysuru: The District-level Sports Meet  organised for Government employees by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) and Karnataka State Government Employees Association at Chamundi Vihar Stadium concluded yesterday.

Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda distributed medals and certificates to the winners on the occasion. Later, addressing the gathering, he said that sports played a vital role in reducing the stress level and called upon the Government employees to take up sports of their interest to stay both mentally and  physically fit.

DYES Assistant Director Bhaskar Nayak, State Government Employees Association District President Dr. C.B. Arun Kumar, Secretary R. Nagaraj, Treasurer K.C. Ravi, State Committee Member D. Malegowda, Working President P. Raghavendra, Hon. President A.C. Manjegowda, Senior Vice-President T.N. Lokesh, Sports Secretary A. Shivaraju, Kiran Kumar and others were present.

Results

100 mts Sprint: 1. Pradeep (Hunsur), 2. Pampapathi (Mysuru), 3. Ganesh (Mysuru).

200 mts Run: 1. H.L. Chandrashekar (Sericulture Department), 2. M.V. Jagadish (Hunsur), 3. Adivappa Udagaddi (BCM Department).

400 mts Run: 1. Srikanth (Forest Department), 2. Pampapathi (Education Department),  3. V. Prajwal.

800 mts Run: 1. K.R. Raghuveer (Periyapatna), 2. K. Shivaraj, 3. Dinesh Kumar (Mysuru).

1,500 mts Run: 1. Nagappa Vatal (Nanjangud), 2. K.R. Raguveer (Periyapatna), 3. K. Shivaraj.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching