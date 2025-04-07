Sapient College, St. Joseph’s FGC emerge champions

April 7, 2025

Mysuru: Sapient College and St. Joseph’s First Grade College emerged champions in the University of Mysore (UoM) Inter-Collegiate Chamundi Zone Basketball and Table Tennis Tournaments respectively.

The Tournaments were jointly organised by the Department of Physical Education, UoM and St. Joseph’s FGC, Jayalakshmipuram, here recently.

While Sapient College emerged champions in the Basketball Tournament, hosts St. Joseph’s FGC emerged runners-up and Christ College ended up in winning the third place.

In the Table Tennis Tournament, St. Joseph’s FGC secured first place while Vidyavardhaka FGC emerged runners-up and St. Philomena’s College secured third place.

Prizes to the winners were distributed by MDES Secretary Rev. Fr. Edward William Saldanha during the valedictory ceremony.

MDES Treasurer Rev. Fr. Naveen Kumar, St. Joseph’s FGC Principal Chandrashekar, Vice-Principal and Commerce Department Head Shilpa, PE Director Venkatesh, Tournament officials, students and others were present.