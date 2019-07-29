Pay taxes correctly for nation’s growth: UoM VC

July 29, 2019

Income Tax Day celebrated

Mysuru: University of Mysore (UoM) Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar emphasised the need for paying correct amount of taxes by citizens for growth and development of the nation.

He was speaking at the Annual Income Tax Day celebrations organised by Income Tax Department at Aayakar Bhavan in Nazarbad recently and said that the history of I-T is very interesting as it has a rich history of 159 years. He lauded the Department for celebrating 159th Income Tax Day and commended the various activities taken up by the Department on the occasion.

Income Tax was first levied in the year 1860 and the authority to levy the tax came into force on July 24 of that year. Accordingly, this year also the Day is being celebrated to mark the 159th year of existence of the levy of Income Tax, said Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Mysuru, E. Sankaran. He also spoke about the need for positive and friendly approach towards taxpayers.

Additional Commissioner of Income Tax Monika Dhami, in her welcome address, spoke about the growth in direct taxes over the years and how Income Tax Department was focusing more on improving tax-payer services.

Income Tax Officer Gururaj proposed a vote of thanks.

The day began with a yoga session for fitness and work efficiency, led by Yoga experts from Indea Yoga Foundation, Mysuru.

Among the other events organised during the day were a free legal aid camp for small and medium tax-payers in association with Mysuru branch of Institute of Chartered Accountants, a free blood donation camp organised in association with Rotary Club and a free health check up camp in association with JSS Hospital.

The above events were attended by tax-payers, the members of Income Tax fraternity as well as general public, according to a press release from the I-T Department.

