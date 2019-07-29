‘Sri JC Wadiyar was keen on becoming a concert pianist’

July 29, 2019

Yaduveer Wadiyar at ‘Raagaarogya’ musical evening

Mysuru: “If Sri Jayachamaraja (JC) Wadiyar had not become the Maharaja, he would have been a concert pianist,” said the titular head of erstwhile royal family of Mysore, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Raagaarogya,’ a musical programme organised by Unnathi organisation at Kalamandira here last evening and said Maharaja Jayachamaraja Wadiyar himself was a musician who had great interest and vast knowledge in both Karnatak and Western Classical music and hence his contributions to both must be remembered.

“Those were the days when the Palace was reverberating with music and without music there was no programme taking place. Wadiyar grew up in such a musical ambience. He first practised on the piano. When I was researching his life during his birth centenary celebration, I learnt that he was very keen on learning piano. He had composed many ragas,” he said.

“A piano teacher used to come to the Palace and teach him. If he had not ascended the throne after the death of his uncle Nalwadi Krishnraja Wadiyar, he would have been a concert pianist. This was his desire,” said Yaduveer.

After the inauguration, Dr. Khader and singer Sriharsha conducted the ‘Raagaarogya.’

Singer Sriharsha performing on the occasion

Dr. Khader speaking said that one can preserve mental balance through music. However, due to the present day life style, there is pressure, depression, suspicion and always a doubt that everyone is thinking about us. It looks like modern life style is all about mental depression, he added.

The main reason for all this is the kind of food we are consuming. The Tamas and Rajas qualities of food like coffee, sugar, meat, eggs and other foot items increases the tamasic and rajasic qualities. Hence, one loses peace of mind, he said.

A section of the audience at Kalamandira

Therefore, one must consume satvic foods and regain balance of mind. By drinking turmeric and raw plantain kashaya on an empty stomach, one can come out of rajasic and tamasic qualities, he advised.

In order to stimulate the brain, coffee and tea which has caffeine is consumed so that it recharges the brain. But in the long run, the nerves become weak and one becomes a victim of mental ailments. Due to modern agriculture methods, the natural products are coming down and hybrid products are on the rise. But by consuming organic fruits like papaya, sapota, guava, sesame seeds, the mental pressure will come down and one gets peace of mind, said Dr. Khader.

Sriharsha started the music programme with the melodious, popular number ‘Bagilanu teredu seveyanu kodo hariye…’ Later, he sang a few compositions of Tyagaraja and entertained everyone.





