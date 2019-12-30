Pejawar Sridhama in city mourns death of its patron

December 30, 2019

Mysuru: Mourning the death of Pejawar Mutt seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji, the inmates of ‘Pejawar Sridhama’ an old- age home at J.P. Nagar in the city, offered floral tributes to the portrait of the Seer on Sunday.

The ‘Pejawar Sridhama’, a care home for the aged, was set up in 2009. It now has 42 inmates, including 18 women and 24 men, who come from various parts of the State including Hubballi-Dharwad, Bengaluru, Hassan etc. The inmates, getting emotional, broke into tears as they recounted the visits of the seer to the old-age home and prayed that the seer’s soul rest in ever-lasting peace.

Condolences were also offered to the Swamiji at Madhwa Students Hostel , which has over 120 inmates from several districts of the State.The hostel was set up in 1958 at Krishnamurthypuram.

Seer held three chaturmasyas in city: Pejawar Mutt Seer had held three Chaturmasyas in the city-2003, 2009 and 2019. Incidentally, the Seer’s last Chaturmasya, his 81st, took place in the city when he held it for 51 days from July. 26 to Sep.14, 2019, at Sri Krishnadhama in Saraswathipuram.This was also Junior seer Vishwaprasannateertha Swamiji’s 32nd Chaturmasya. Both Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji and his junior seer were taken in a procession on a Silver chariot (Belli Ratha) from Saraswathipuram Fire Brigade to Sri Krishna Dhama on Sahukar Channaiah road, Saraswathipuram, passing through the main thoroughfares of the locality, with thousands of devotees taking part. During the Chaturmasya, the Seer was also performed ‘Tulabhara’.Even as he was in the midst of his Chaturmasya, the seer donated Rs.15 lakh to flood affected victims of North Karnataka.

Pejawar Mutt runs several Institutions in city: Udupi’s Pejawar Mutt runs several institutions in the city which include Vijaya Vittala Educational Institutions at Saraswathipuram, Bhagini Seva Samaja in Krishnamurthypuram, Madhwa student Hostel, Pejawar Sridhama and Pejawar students Hostel in J.P. Nagar, Vittala Dhama and Sriramadhama in Udayagiri.

