Pensioners Day celebration on Dec. 17

December 10, 2021

Railway Pensioners Welfare Association will be celebrating Pensioners Day at SC/ST Association Auditorium on Seshadri Iyer Road here on Dec. 17 at 10.30 am.

Pensioners Day is a day on which the Supreme Court of India delivered a judgement in the case of late D.S. Nakara that 50% of pay should be given as pension. A. Devasahayam, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, will be the chief guest. Parthasarathy, President of the Association will preside, according to a press release.