People are facing a lot of hardship due to rising inflation under BJP rule: Kharge

April 30, 2023

Malavalli: Maintaining that people are fed up with corruption and soaring prices of essential commodities under BJP rule, AICC (All India Congress Committee) President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Assembly polls is a very significant one as it is a question of survival of the Constitution and Democracy.

Addressing a Congress mega poll rally at Kanakadasa Stadium in Malavalli town on Saturday, Kharge said that the people have got the right to vote because of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s Constitution, which was implemented by the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Noting that politicians are coming to the doorsteps of people because of the Constitution, Kharge alleged that the present dispensation at the Centre was out to destroy the Constitution and all democratic Institutions of the country.

Stressing on the need for bringing the Congress to power in the State, the AICC President said that the Congress victory in the State will shape the future course of the country.

Lashing out at the Central and State Governments, the veteran Congress leader said that the people of the country know the programmes of the Congress.

Accusing the BJP Government of sending people who speak truth to jail, he cited the example of Rahul Gandhi whose Lok Sabha Membership was terminated in a hurry and was also asked to vacate his bungalow in a short time. Asserting that it is the Congress alone which can save the Constitution, he called upon the electorate to vote for Malavalli Congress candidate P.M. Narendraswamy.

Pointing out that there are over 30 lakh Central Government and 2.25 lakh State Government jobs lying vacant for years, he wanted to know what Prime Minister Modi was doing for easing unemployment in the country and to stem soaring inflation.

Charging the BJP of lying and spreading falsehood and hatred, he said that it is the Congress which works for the welfare of the poor and takes care of the working class.

Continuing his tirade against the BJP Government, he appealed the people to throw out the corrupt BJP Government and bring the Congress back to power for prosperity of the State.