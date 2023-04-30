Cesc MD turns on HT power line to Air Force Naval Housing Board

April 30, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Managing Director of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (Cesc) Limited Jayavibhavaswamy unveiled the plaque and switched on High-Tension (HT) power supply line to Air Force Naval Housing Board (AFNHB), a multi-storey residential complex in Kenchalagudu, Jayapura hobli in Mysuru on Apr. 24.

This is an important step towards completion of the project and handing over of dwelling units to serving and retired personnel of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Indian Navy, including a few Gallantry Award winners.

Air Force Naval Housing Board is a ‘no profit no loss organisation’ functioning under the aegis of Ministry of Defence (MoD), Government of India. AFNHB constructs dwelling units for defence personnel, IAF and Indian Navy.

Group Captain Vivek Singh, Project Director, AFNHB Mysuru Project; Pushpa Nayak, senior-most woman among beneficiary family members; Sheela Rao, wife of Wg. Cdr. L.N. Rao (Retd.), allottees along with their family members and Cesc staff were present during the inauguration of HT power line.