People-friendly ACP transferred

April 1, 2021

Sandeshkumar used to cycle to reach his office daily; Lent a helping hand to migrants during pandemic

Mysore/Mysuru: Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic), S.N. Sandeshkumar, who was popularly known as ‘friendly neighbourhood cop’ has been transferred after serving for 17 months in city. He has been posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP), Srirangapatna Sub-Division, Mandya district.

A fitness freak and an avid cyclist, Sandeshkumar used to peddle to reach his office daily and go on inspection on 42-km Ring Road stretch to see how his colleagues were discharging duty at important circles and traffic junctions. He believed in educating traffic violators than imposing penalty.

During his stint, hundreds of migrant workers from other States wanted to go back to their towns when the deadly COVID-19 pandemic became serious in June-July last year. Many who tried to cross the district border in private vehicles were sent back to check the pandemic. Such people had taken shelter under the bridges and on footpaths.

S.N. Sandeshkumar

Moved by their plight, Sandeshkumar contacted voluntary organisations and arranged for them daily needs such as toiletry kits and food. They were temporarily housed at CITB Choultry in Siddarthanagar till situation improved.

His another achievement has been making his staff to follow safety protocol when as many as 144 cops tested Corona positive during strict enforcement of Janata Curfew. He not only arranged treatment for a few serious patients but also arranged hand gloves and face shields for everyone.

A tech-savvy, Sandeshkumar relied on Interceptors and CCTV cameras to book traffic offenders. Notices were dispatched to such owners.

He is replaced by Gangadharaswamy, Dy.SP – Lokayukta, Mysuru, as ACP (Traffic).