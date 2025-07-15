PFA Mysore conducts anti-rabies vaccination drive across city
PFA Mysore conducts anti-rabies vaccination drive across city

July 15, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: People For Animals (PFA)  in association with Acalvio Technologies Pvt. Ltd., conducted a citywide anti-rabies vaccination drive, administering life-saving shots to 169 dogs and 12 cats across various localities in Mysuru.

The drive, held on July 12, aimed not only to vaccinate animals but also to raise public awareness about the importance of anti-rabies immunisation and preventive measures against dog bites.

The campaign spanned multiple locations, including Ashokapuram Railway Station, Ballal Circle, Lakshmipuram, Jayanagar, J.P. Nagar, Mysuru Railway Station, Kuvempunagar 2nd Stage, Kantharaj Urs Road, Chamarajapuram, Vidyaranyapuram, Kanakagiri, Gundurao Nagar, Balakrishna Road, Nachanahallipalya and Saraswathipuram, ensuring both pet owners and stray animals had access to the service.

In addition to anti-rabies shots, 25 dogs received both the anti-rabies and Vanguard vaccines, offering them broader protection. All dogs that had undergone surgeries at the Mysuru Railway Station were also vaccinated during this campaign.

The initiative was spearheaded by Dr. Amardeep Singh and supported by Manager Anil, dog handlers Manoj and Lalsingh and para-vets Ratan and Bhavan. Their coordinated efforts ensured smooth operations, effective animal handling and community engagement throughout the drive.

“Rabies is a preventable disease and vaccination is our strongest defence,” said a spokesperson from PFA Mysore. “We are encouraged by the public’s response and participation. This drive marks a critical step toward a rabies-free Mysuru and a safer environment for both animals and people.”

