MP meets Home Minister, raises issue of Bangladeshi migrants in Kodagu

July 15, 2025

New Delhi: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday to discuss comprehensive development plans for the Constituency and raise key concerns affecting the region.

Wadiyar expressed concern over the increasing presence of illegal Bangladeshi migrants in Kodagu and requested prompt action from the Home Ministry to address the issue.

In a press release following the meeting, the MP stated that he had highlighted several pressing issues, particularly the extensive damage caused by recent heavy rains in Kodagu. He urged the Union Minister to release emergency relief funds under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to support recovery efforts.

“The recent monsoon has been unusually intense in Kodagu, leading to severe property damage. With additional financial support, we can undertake repairs to retaining walls and damaged roads in the affected areas,” Wadiyar stated, adding that the Home Minister responded positively to the appeal.

The MP also drew attention to the hardships faced by tobacco and coffee growers in the Mysuru region due to the relentless rainfall, requesting compensation and assistance from the Centre.

According to MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, Amit Shah gave full attention to all matters raised and assured that appropriate action would be taken within a defined timeframe.