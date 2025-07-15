Chamaraja MLA launches Rs. 4 cr. works

July 15, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda has said that he is committed for the overall development of his Constituency and hence development works have been started on a priority basis at various parts of the Assembly segment.

The MLA was speaking after inaugurating the drainage and footpath works near Mathrumandali School at Ward No. 22 recently.

“Development works have already been initiated in my Constituency after the installation of our Government. While our focus in more on health and education, development works are also being executed to provide facilities to the citizens. We have taken up development works like asphalting roads, drainage works, parks and footpath works in all the wards of the Constituency,” said MLA Harishgowda.

Continuing, Harishgowda said that development works worth Rs. 4 crore under State Finance Commission (SFC) grants are being launched at several places in the Constituency.

“Development works worth Rs.1 crore including the drainage and footpath works from near Mahadeshwara temple to Mathrumandali School (Ward No. 22) have been launched. Guddali Puja has been performed for following works: drainage works and footpath works near Nirmala Convent at Ward No. 19 and road development works at V.V. Mohalla 8th Cross,12A,13 and 14th Cross and 7th Main, Jayalakshmipuram, road works at Seshadri Iyer Road of Ward No. 24, junction near J.K. Grounds, Babu Jagjivanram Circle asphalting, footpath works, drainage works from Dhanvantri Road to Vinoba Road and drainage works at Dewan’s Road behind Freedom Fighters Memorial Park. The works will be completed soon,” added Harishgowda.

Development works related to roads and storm water drainage are being carried out from the Park to Shantaveri Gopalagowda Circle, Nazarbad Circle and road junctions of Ward No. 40.

MCC officers Hegananda, Venkatesh, Ramanna, former Mayor M.C. Rajeshwari, Block Congress President Ravi and others were present.