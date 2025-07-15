Wadiyars visit Nanjangud Temple
July 15, 2025

Nanjangud: Erstwhile Mysore Royal family Member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, accompanied by her daughter-in-law and grandsons, visited the famed Srikanteshwara Temple at Nanjangud yesterday evening  and offered special prayers to the deity. She also took part in the Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Jayanti celebrations at the temple.

After seeking the blessings of the deity, she launched the  procession of the specially decorated  ‘Utsava Murti,’ the idol of the presiding deity, Lord Srikanteshwara on the occasion.

Later speaking to press persons, she said that Bengaluru’s Ursu Association has been organising Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Jayanti celebrations for the past three years. She took part in the Utsava and prayed for the well-being and prosperity of the people, she said.

Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar, wife of Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar,  the couple’s sons Aadyaveer Narasimharaja Wadiyar and Yugadhyaksh Krishnaraja Wadiyar, office-bearers of Ursu Association and others were present on the occasion.

