PFA Mysuru launches Mobile Ambulance Service

March 8, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Aris Global MNC has donated an ambulance to People for Animals (PFA), Mysuru. PFA can help the injured, sick animals in and around Mysuru. The ambulance will have well-trained staff including paravet and a veterinarian.

In emergencies, veterinarian can give first aid to injured animals on the spot and save more lives of voiceless animals. The ambulance is equipped with emergency medicines and equipment like oxygen support system, minor surgical pack and anaesthetic facilities.

Microphone facility is also available in the ambulance so as to create awareness to the general public during the anti-rabies vaccination camp.

