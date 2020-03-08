Convention, Walkathon marks Intl. Women’s Day

March 8, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The spacious Senate Bhavan in Manasagangothri was jam packed this morning by scores of anganawadi workers, members of women self-help groups and other womenfolk who thronged the venue for Sthree Shakti Samavesha, a district convention of women, organised by the District Administration in association with Zilla Panchayat (ZP), Women and Child Welfare Department,University of Mysore (UoM) and Zilla Sthree Shakti Okkoota to mark International Womens’ Day celebration in city this morning.

The event was inaugurated by ZP President Parimala Shyam by lighting the lamp.

Addressing the convention, ZP Vice-President Gowramma Somashekar called upon women not to confine themselves for doing household chores and do something special that benefits the society.

Highlighting the achievements of women in various fields, she said that there are many examples to prove that women can achieve big in almost every sector through sheer hard work, dedication and determination. Regretting that atrocities against women are on the rise despite several laws that give protection to women, Gowramma Somashekar stressed on the need for appropriate measures to end gender discrimination and crimes against women. She further said that men should support and inspire women to achieve excellence in their chosen field.

Outstanding Anganawadi workers from the district H.N. Vishalakshi, K. Nagamani, M.V. Triveni, Nagamma, Shahin Taj, Poornima, Jyothi, R. Jyothi and Sulekha and Anganawadi Helpers Chandramma, Kempadevamma, Revamma, Tulasimani, Rajeshwari, Kalyanamma, Chandramma, Gowramma and Sajida were felicitated on the occasion. Also, Dasamma, an elderly woman farmer from H.D. Kote taluk was felicitated by JSS Krishi Vijnana Kendra (KVK) for her excellence in farming practices.

Hoysala and Keladi Chennamma district-level awards were conferred on children R. Lakshmi (Mysuru), S. Rahul (Nanjangud), R. Niyukta (Mysuru), Dia R. Dariya (Mysuru), Arjun (Mysuru), H.S. Sakshi (Mysuru), Ishan Chetan (Mysuru) and N.K. Varsha (Mysuru) for their exceptional talent.

The event also saw Shakuntala, a staff of the Regional Commissioner’s Office performing a mono acting play on Kittur Rani Chennamma and MSW students of Manasagangothri performing a Mini-play on violence, atrocities and crimes against women. The event also featured an informative Expo on women and Child Nutrition organised by Women and Child Welfare Department.

Walkathon, Cyclothon: A walkathon, organised by the Women’s Cell of St. Philomena’s College and a Cyclothon by Cyclopedia also marked the Women’s Day celebration in city. The walkathon was flagged off by Mysuru Central Prisons Chief Superintendent K.C. Divyashree in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the North Gate of the Palace.

About 400 participants including students of St. Philomena’s College, St. Joseph’s Institutions and staff of St. Joseph’s Hospital took part. The walkathon passed through the main thoroughfares of city and culminated at St. Philomena’s College on Mysuru-Bengaluru Road.

Bishop of Mysore Rt. Rev. K.A. William, Rector Rev.Dr. Bernard Prakash Barnis, Vice-Rector Rev.Fr. Maria Xavier, Principal Dr.T. Ruth Shanthakumari, Women’s Cell Co-ordinator V. Deepa and others were present.

Cyclothon: About 10 women participated in the cyclothon organised by Cyclopedia this morning. The cyclothon was flagged off at the entrance gate to Chamundi Hill and the riders peddled their way to the top and cycled back down. Sowjanya Attavar, Ruth, Nandini, Vatsala and others took part in the cyclothon. They were accompanied by Cyclopedia’s Fariyal and Lokesh.

At Edukare ITES: Women’s Day programme organised by Edukare ITES, was held at The Institution of Engineers on JLB Road with Mayor Tasneem inaugurating the event.

Principal of Police Training School, Mysuru, Dr. Dharanidevi Malagatti was the chief guest. Mysore Central Prison Chief Superintendent K.C. Divyashree, CEO of Ecoshine Technologies and Chief Manager of State Bank of India, Kuvempunagar Branch, Shamala were the guests of honour. Edukare ITES MD Rachana Mahesh presided.

