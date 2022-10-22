Dr. K.V. Rajendra is new Mysuru DC

October 22, 2022

To take charge next week

Mysore/Mysuru: In a major reshuffle of bureaucracy six months ahead of the Assembly polls, the State Government on Friday transferred as many as 21 IAS Officers, with Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts getting new Deputy Commissioners (DC).

According to a Government notification issued at Bengaluru yesterday, Mysuru DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham has been replaced by Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is currently serving as Dakshina Kannada DC. Mandya DC S. Aswathi has been transferred and replaced by H.N.Gopalakrishna, while Chamarajanagar DC Charulatha Somal has been replaced by D.S. Ramesh.

Dr. Bagadi Gautham has been posted as Director of Mines and Geology Department at Bengaluru, while his wife S. Aswathi has been appointed as Commissioner of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department at Bengaluru. The transferred Chamarajanagar DC Charulatha Somal has not been given any posting.

In other transfers, BWSSB Chairman N. Jayaram will also hold concurrent charge of the Revenue Department, replacing Additional Chief Secretary Kapil Mohan, who will now head Tourism Department. Health Secretary T.K. Anil Kumar will hold concurrent charge of Disaster Management, Bhoomi and Urban Property Ownership Records (UPOR) wings of the Revenue Department.

Dr. Kumara will be the new DC of Dakshina Kannada replacing Dr. K.V. Rajendra, while S. Akash is new CEO of Kodagu ZP. Mullai Muhilan is the new Commissioner of the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, while Nalini Atul has been appointed as the Chairperson of Karnataka School Examination and Evaluation Board.

The new Mysuru DC Dr. Rajendra is a native of Tirthahalli in Shivamogga district and is expected to take charge of his new post next week after Deepavali.

Speaking to Star of Mysore about his appointment as the new Mysuru Deputy Commissioner, a 2013 batch IAS Officer of Karnataka cadre, said that it is a privilege for him to serve in Mysuru, which is the cultural capital of the State.

Stating that he was happy to come to Mysuru, he said that Mysuru and his native place Tirthahalli share a special bond. “Before assuming charge as the Mysuru DC, I will visit Chamundi Hill and seek the blessings of the deity. I will serve Mysuru district to the best of my capacity for which the co-operation of his sub-ordinates, elected representatives and all others is necessary”, he said adding that he is very hopeful that his service in Mysuru would be a memorable one.