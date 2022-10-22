Outgoing DC expresses gratitude to Mysurueans

October 22, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The outgoing Mysuru DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham had taken charge in June last year and served in Mysuru for just over 16 months.

Dr. Bagadi Gautham, a 2009 batch IAS Officer, has expressed gratitude to the people of Mysuru for their co-operation during his tenure as Mysuru DC. Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Dr. Gautham asserted that it was a Godsend opportunity for him to serve in Mysuru.

Pointing out that his 16-month tenure was remarkable considering the fact that the President of India Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Modi and several other top dignitaries and personalities visited Mysuru during his period, he said that he was very satisfied with the smooth conduct of grand Dasara this year and low-key Dasara last year.

Noting that several key events took place in Mysuru during his tenure, he said that he maintained good rapport with all sections of the society. “I cannot forget the love and affection shown by the people of Mysuru. Grand Dasara was held smoothly with the blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari. Efforts from our side and the co-operation of all elected representatives, members of the public and support from all sections of the society played a key role in meeting the challenges that the district faced. As an IAS Officer, I am ready to serve the people anywhere, anytime,” he said adding that he will be leaving Mysuru with total sense of satisfaction and good memories of Mysuru.