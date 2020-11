November 24, 2020

The University of Mysore (UoM) has awarded Ph.D in History to K.S. Murali for his thesis ‘Role of Excise Administration and Revenue in the Economic Development of Karnataka from 1947 to 2007 – A Case Study of Bengaluru District’ submitted under the guidance of Dr. R. Rajanna.

K.T. Sandeep has been awarded Ph.D in Agri-Business by the UoM for his thesis ‘Value Chain Analysis of Selected Horticultural Commodities in Karnataka’ [Guide: Dr. Navitha Thimmaiah].