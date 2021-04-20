Ph.D awardees

April 20, 2021

The University of Mysore (UoM) has awarded Ph.D in Electronics to D.B. Anitha for her thesis ‘PCB Defect Detection Using Image Processing Techniques’ submitted under the guidance of Dr. Mahesh Rao.

Sri Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education (Sri Siddhartha University), Tumakuru, has awarded Ph.D. in Chemistry to Sanjeeva Murthy for his thesis “A study of Crystal and Molecular structure of commercially valued compounds” submitted under the guidance of Dr. M. K. Veeraiah.

S.N. Sheshadri has been awarded Ph.D in Chemistry by Sri Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education, Tumakuru, for his thesis titled “Crystal and mole-cular structure studies of few Chalcones, Esters and Organic Salts” submitted under the guidance of Dr. M.K. Veeraiah.

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, has awarded Ph.D in Mechanical Engineering Sciences to G. K. Swapna, for her thesis ‘Optimization of Biodiesel Pro-duction from Mixture of Animal Waste Fat Oil, Used Cooking Oil and their Effects on CI Engine Parameters’ submitted under the guidance of Dr. Mallikarjunayya C. Math.