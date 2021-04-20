World Earth Day at Zoo and ZP on Apr. 22

April 20, 2021

Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo) has organised drawing and painting competitions and recycling art competition (for those aged 5 to 18 years) on the occasion of World Earth Day on Apr. 22 at 3 pm in Zoo Amphitheatre. The theme for the competition is ‘Restore our Earth.’

As Mysuru Zoo has already implemented Vermicompost, biogas, rain water harvesting, plastic recycling which are sustainable and benefiting Mysuru Zoo, it has welcomed an innovative and sustainable thought which benefits the Mysuru Zoo (no age limit). Interested may go through the link for enrolment https://forms.gle/hSnAXKEwdUsKk8fS9 before 22/4/2021. For details contact on Mob: 96866-68099 or Ph: 0821-2440752.

At ZP: Marking World Earth Day, Zilla Panchayat (ZP) has organised exhibition and lectures by subject experts at ZP auditorium on Apr. 22.