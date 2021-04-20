Applications invited

The Office of Assistant Commissioner, District National Child Labour Project Society, has invited applications from eligible candidates for appointment to vacant posts of accountants and office assistants. Candidates who have passed B.Com/BBM and aged below 40 years with minimum 5 years experience in accounting can submit their applications within seven days. Candidates with basic knowledge of computers and accounting software such as Tally with excellent verbal and written communication skill in Kannada and English are preferred. Selected candidates will get a monthly stipend of Rs. 16,000. For details, contact Ph: 0821-2541942.
