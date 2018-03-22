Ph.D degree in Chemistry

Syida Aameera Yakuth receiving Ph.D in Chemistry for her thesis ‘Studies on Nutraceutical Industrial Spent and Waste as Biosorbents for Removal of Triarylmethane Class of Dyes’ from the chief guest and Sandalwood actor Srinivas Murthy at the recently held convocation of University of Mysore as UoM Acting VC Prof. C. Basavaraju and Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. J. Somashekar look on. She worked under the guidance of Prof. Syed Akheel Ahmed, former VC of Yenepoya University. Dr. Syida is the daughter of Syeda Umratus Siddiqa and Syed Dastagir and granddaughter of Dr. Syed Shah Qudrathullah Al-Hussaini Al-Baqavi, former Sir Khazi of Mysuru.
Photo News
