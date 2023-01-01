Play at Rangayana insulted Siddharamaiah, allege fans

January 1, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Accusing a theatre director of mocking former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah in the weekend play staged at Rangayana yesterday, fans of the former CM vented out their ire in Rangayana premises yesterday.

Jnanpith awardee Dr. Chandrashekar Kambar scripted play ‘Sambashiva Prahasana’ was being staged under the direction of S. Karthik Upamanyu at Bhoomigeeta in Rangayana premises last evening.

Sometime into the play, someone in the audience, alleging that former CM Siddharamaiah was being mocked for the numerous welfare schemes (‘Bhagya’ schemes) that he had launched when he was in power, entered the stage and questioned the play director regarding this.

They also sought a clarification from director Karthik on why the ‘Bhagaya’ schemes introduced by the former CM were targeted in the play and whether the sequences of the play was in accordance with the original script of Dr. Kambar.

After an argument over the issue, the play director Karthik Upamanyu maintained that it is common to make changes in the original script in accordance with the situation. Asserting that not only the Government welfare schemes (Bhagyas) but also issues like COVID and other current issues too have been adapted in the play, Karthik contended that his play was not intended to insult, mock or hurt any political leader or person. But a section of the audience was not ready to accept Karthik’s clarification and continued with their objection to the play.

The Police, who rushed to the spot upon learning of the incident, convinced the irate Siddharamaiah fans, who had gathered in large numbers at the venue by then and brought the situation under control, it is learnt.

Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Pradesha Kurubara Sangha President B. Subramanya said that the welfare programmes and schemes introduced by former CM Siddharmaiah when he was in power have been mocked by the creation of a character in ‘Sambashiva Prahasana’ play.

Stating that the play director Karthik is said to have expressed regret regarding the issue, Subramanya said he met the Rangayana Director over the issue and sought information about the play director, the characters and the sequences of the play. But still, a Police complaint will be lodged seeking action against the play director for insulting the former CM, he added.