Works on widening of Ring Road Railway under bridges expedited
News

January 1, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The works on widening four Railway under bridges located on the Outer Ring Road across the city have been expedited. The widening works have been taken up at a cost of Rs. 76 crore.

Movement of traffic was allowed only on one side of the Railway track near J.P. Nagar and now the under bridge joining the service road is being widened by 12 mts and 6 mts long and its either sides are being widened by 6×6 mts. Similarly, under bridges near RBI and Metagalli are among four under bridges that are being widened, which would be completed in 8-9 months, said NHAI Assistant Executive Engineer Rajendra Kumar.

He further said that these four under bridges were very narrow, causing a lot of inconvenience to heavy vehicles since many years. This issue will be solved soon and grants for the widening of four under bridges have been released, he added.

