Dasara exhibition to end tomorrow

January 1, 2023

Winter Expo from Jan. 3 to Feb. 12

Mysore/Mysuru: The annual Dasara Exhibition, which started from Sept. 26, 2022, draws to a close tomorrow (Jan. 2). However, a 40-day Winter Exhibition will be held at the Dasara Exhibition Grounds from Jan. 3 to Feb. 12.

Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) CEO Rudresh told Star of Mysore that Fun World will hold the Winter Expo from Jan. 3 to Feb. 12.

Pointing out that 143 stalls in three blocks, Food Court (Chamundeshwari Block), Amusement Park and Vehicle Parking area have been let out to Fun World for Rs. 36 lakh to hold the 40-day Winter Expo, he said that the Company will bear the power cost, maintenance, cleaning and all other miscellaneous expenses. Maintaining that the Winter Expo is almost a continuation of the Dasara Exhibition, he said that the members of the public can visit this expo,which will be open till Feb. 12. The entry fee for this expo will remain the same — Rs.30 for adults and Rs. 20 for children, Rudresh added.