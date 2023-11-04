Plea to supply water regularly
Voice of The Reader

Plea to supply water regularly

November 4, 2023

Sir,

For the past two months, water is not being supplied properly to our area (Ward No. 48, Preethi Layout, Srirampura 2nd Stage). We complained about this issue to the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) but no action was taken. Water Inspectors are also negligent about this matter.

We even complained to the area Corporator and for some days there was proper supply of water but again the problem started. Even the Water Tankers mafia is going on in the area.

In spite of giving numerous complaints about this problem, no action is taken by the concerned. Though we pay our taxes to the civic body regularly every year without any delay, the residents are a neglected lot.

– C.G. Aravind, Srirampura 2nd Stage, 28.10.2023

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching