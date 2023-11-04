Plea to supply water regularly

November 4, 2023

Sir,

For the past two months, water is not being supplied properly to our area (Ward No. 48, Preethi Layout, Srirampura 2nd Stage). We complained about this issue to the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) but no action was taken. Water Inspectors are also negligent about this matter.

We even complained to the area Corporator and for some days there was proper supply of water but again the problem started. Even the Water Tankers mafia is going on in the area.

In spite of giving numerous complaints about this problem, no action is taken by the concerned. Though we pay our taxes to the civic body regularly every year without any delay, the residents are a neglected lot.

– C.G. Aravind, Srirampura 2nd Stage, 28.10.2023

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]