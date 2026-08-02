PM Modi meditates at Swami Vivekananda’s sacred spot  

August 2, 2026

Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Viveka Smaraka — Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre on Narayana Shastri Road and paid floral tributes at the sacred spot where Swami Vivekananda is believed to have meditated during his visit to Mysuru in 1892.

The Prime Minister also spent about two minutes in meditation at the Memorial’s meditation centre, marking the occasion with a moment of quiet reflection.

Modi arrived at the Mysore Airport at 3.20 pm from Andhra Pradesh aboard a special Indian Air Force aircraft.

He later travelled by Army helicopter to the helipad at the University of Mysore Oval Grounds, where he was received by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, CM D.K. Shivakumar, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra, Regional Commissioner Dr. Nitesh Patil, DG&IGP Dr. M.A. Saleem and other dignitaries.

At Viveka Smaraka, the PM was welcomed by Swami Gautamanandaji, President of Ramakrishna Math & Ramakrishna Mission, Belur Math and Swami Muktidanandaji, President of Ramakrishna Ashram, Mysuru.

After formally inaugurating the Memorial by cutting the ribbon, PM Modi offered floral tributes at Vivekananda’s meditation site. He later visited the Shiva Temple within the Memorial complex, received ‘mangalarati’ and watched a short documentary on Swami Vivekananda and Ramakrishna Ashram in the auditorium.

The Prime Minister also planted and watered a sapling in the Memorial premises before proceeding to Ramakrishna Ashram at Yadavagiri.

He later addressed a public gathering at the Ramakrishna Vidyashala campus. Following the programme, Modi returned to the Oval Grounds helipad, flew to the Mysore Airport and departed for New Delhi by special aircraft in the evening.