Police intensify anti-rowdy drive

May 10, 2026

Surprise 5 am raids target homes of 30 rowdy-sheeters across city

Mysore/Mysuru: In a major crackdown on rowdy activities in Mysuru city, the City Police conducted surprise early-morning raids on the houses of known rowdy-sheeters yesterday, intensifying efforts to curb criminal and anti-social activities.

Not only homes. The raiding teams also checked vehicles that were parked in front of their houses for lethal weapons and other illegal materials.

The operation was carried out between 5 am and 8 am, during which Police teams simultaneously raided houses across several Police Station limits, verified the movements of rowdy-sheeters and seized weapons and tools suspected to have been used in criminal activities.

Senior Police officials said the crackdown forms part of an ongoing campaign to keep a close watch on rowdy-sheeters and prevent criminal activities in the city. They warned that strict action would continue against individuals involved in anti-social and unlawful activities.

All Subdivisions covered

According to a press release from the City Police Commissioner’s Office, the coordinated drive covered all major Police Subdivisions of the city.

In the Vijayanagar Subdivision, Hebbal Police raided the houses of rowdy-sheeters Tejas, Teju and Lokesh, while Metagalli Police conducted searches at the residences of Praveen and Harish.

Saraswathipuram Police checked the houses of Arun, Mohan, Girish, Mahesh, Manu, Preetham, Shyam and Nagesh, while Vijayanagar Police raided Bharat, Lokesh, Shivakumar and Dandappa.

In the Krishnaraja Subdivision, Krishnaraja Police conducted raids on Novel and Hemant, Lakshmipuram Police searched the house of Dhanush, Ashokapuram Police targeted Ganguli, Vidyaranyapuram Police checked Kumar and Kuvempunagar Police raided Abhishek.

Similarly, in the Narasimharaja Subdivision, Mandi Mohalla Police raided the houses of Abubakar Siddiq and Shabeer Ahmed, V.V. Puram Police checked the houses owned by Manju, Jayalakshmipuram Puram Police searched Karthik and Narasimharaja Police targeted Abbar.

In the Devaraja Subdivision, Udayagiri Police conducted raids on the houses of Fazale Karim and Baby. In total, Police teams raided the residences of 30 rowdy-sheeters across Mysuru city.

Picture shows Police team with rowdy-sheeters.

Search warrants obtained

Police said search warrants had been obtained from the Courts before the operation, ensuring legal sanction for the raids.

The special drive was conducted under the supervision of the Mysuru City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar and Deputy Commissioners of Police (Law and Order) Dr. Harsha Priyamvada and (Crime and Traffic), K.S. Sundar Raj, who monitored the operation.

At the same time, Assistant Commissioners of Police of Vijayanagar, Krishnaraja, Devaraja and Narasimharaja Subdivisions coordinated the raids.

Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors and staff from Hebbal, Vijayanagar, Metagalli, Saraswathipuram, Krishnaraja, Lakshmipuram, Vidyaranyapuram, Ashokapuram, Kuvempunagar, V.V. Puram, Mandi, Narasimharaja, Jayalakshmipuram and Udayagiri Police Stations participated in the operation.